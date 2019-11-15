Lautoka football work on transition

The Lautoka football side may have improved their performances in the past two weeks but their coach believes there’s still areas that need fixing.

After holding Suva to a 1-all draw at the ANZ Stadium yesterday, the Blues coach Ravinesh Kumar says reacting to different situations on the field is something the side needs to work on.

“We have to work on these weaknesses like transition to attack when we have the ball, when we win the ball after the defending part how will we quickly transit and how can we outnumber them and gain the numerical superiority in their half and score goals.”

Lautoka will play Ba in the lone Vodafone Premier League match on Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.

Meanwhile, two VPL matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Nasinu will play Nadi at 1pm followed by the Suva and Navua match at 3pm.

Also on Sunday, Rewa hosts Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.