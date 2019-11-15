Lautoka football steps up preparation for BOG

A daunting task awaits Lautoka Football ahead of the upcoming Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament.

The hosts have a double task striving to win the tournament and to defend their home turf.

Coach Ravinesh Kumar says although playing at home may be an advantage, the onus is on the team to deliver the results.

“People say that there is a lot of advantage being the host and I will not disagree to that but that does not matter a lot when the team doesn’t perform than the crowd doesn’t play. So they can only be morale booster by cheering but the important part is the team should perform.”

Kumar adds being drawn in a tough pool with Rewa, Navua and Nadi also comes as a benefit for the hosts as it will help lift and improve the performance of the players and the team as a whole.

The Blues will play Rewa in their BOG pool match on August 7th at 6.30pm at Churchill Park.

They will face Navua the day after at 1pm and Nadi on August 9th at 4pm.

Meanwhile, in the lone VPL match this week, Ba hosts Suva at the Fiji FA academy grounds on Saturday at 3pm.

The match will air live on FBC TV and the live commentary on Mirchi FM.