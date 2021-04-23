Lautoka football players remain on track

Just like last year, all players were forced to do their own training as the COVID-19 pandemic brought all sporting events to a standstill.

The Lautoka football players are well familiar with this having been in a similar situation last year.

Lautoka FA Vice-President Abdul Kadar says a training program has been set for the players to follow individually during this period.

He says the players are expected to keep their fitness up to par, to keep them ready for when the season resumes.

Kadar says feedback from the players have been positive so far as they’ve expressed their need to get back on the field as soon as possible.

He says while individual training is a challenge for the team, the players are not disheartened as they keep their eyes glued on the goal set.

The Blues are scheduled to face Labasa in round seven of the now postponed Digicel Premier League.

Kadar says this break will give the Imdad Ali coached side time to reflect and work on their individual weaknesses.

The DPL is planned to resume on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.