Lautoka football aims to maintain unbeaten run

The Lautoka football side is aiming to maintain their winning run as they on Suva in their fifth Vodafone Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Sugar city side has so far recorded two wins on their home turf thrashing Nadi and Nasinu 6-nil in round one and two.

The side recorded a draw with Labasa last Sunday.

President Shalendra Prasad says it’s vital for the players to put up a strong performance if they seek to win against Suva.

“Suva has got fast strikers so we’ll try to see that we can stop their strikers and see that they don’t score goals. Likewise we have to pull our socks up to see that we try to keep our unbeaten record at our home turf.”

Lautoka will meet Suva at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.