Lautoka first, defending title later for Nadi

Defending the Vodafone Fiji FACT title is not on the Nadi football team’s mind this week as the first round of pool games starts.

However, what’s important for the reigning champions at the moment is getting past neighbors and Courts IDC finalist Lautoka on Saturday.

Nadi Football Association President Ashwan Singh says a successful campaign rests on the first game.

Article continues after advertisement

‘I know we going to play with Lautoka and Lautoka will host that one, that game really mean a lot for us to win that game, to make the three points first and to go to the second round in Labasa’.

The Fiji FACT starts this weekend with the first round of pool matches.

At Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, Ba meets Nasinu at 1.30pm while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm.

Two games will be played at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday with Suva taking on Navua at 1pm followed by the Labasa/Rewa match at 3pm.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.