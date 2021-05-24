Home

Football

Lautoka extends lead in DPL standing

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 7, 2021 5:14 pm

Lautoka has extended its lead at the top of the Digicel Premier League standing after a 3-nil win against second placed Rewa.

The Sugar City side now have 19 points after eight games.

The top two teams in the competition were evenly matched in the first quarter but Lautoka started to show their dominance midday in the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Rewa didn’t have their Coach Rodicks Singh on the bench after he copped a red card last weekend.

The Delta Tigers had national women’s rep and OFC Ambassador Naomi Waqanidrola in Singh’s place today.

Lautoka consistenly attacked the Rewa goal mouth with Sairusi Nalaubu, Dave Rodrigai and Malakai Rakula leading the charge.

It was not until the 43rd minute when Rewa conceded an owl goal from a Rakula cross which was headed in by Peniame Drova.

The Blues showed their class inside the first 10 minutes of the second half when Nalaubu sneaked home their second goal.

Nalaubu could’ve scored a few more goals but just couldn’t find the mark.

However, he sealed the win with another goal in added time.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA8611115+619
BA8413117+413
REWA9333109+112
NADI92521012-211
SUVA9324710-311
LABASA624020+210
NADROGA9144813-57
NAVUA8125610-45

