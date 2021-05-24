Lautoka extends DPL lead

Following its 2-1 win against Navua yesterday, Lautoka has extended its lead on the Digicel Premier League standings.

Lautoka now has 16 points from seven games while Rewa is second with 12 after playing eight matches.

Nadi is third on the table with 11 points and Labasa is fourth with 10 points despite only playing six games.

Ba and Suva also have 10 points but Labasa has better goals difference.

Nadroga is seventh on the ladder with six points and Navua is at the bottom of the standings with five.

Looking at this weekend’s games, Lautoka takes on Rewa, Suva meets Nadoga at the ANZ Stadium and Nadi faces Ba at Prince Charles Park.

The venue for the Lautoka/Rewa match is yet to be confirmed.