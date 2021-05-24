Lautoka defends Gujarati IDC title

Lautoka has defended its Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Inter District title with a 1-0 win over Lami in the final.

It’s the second year in a row that the Sugar City side has successfully retained the title.

Both teams met in the final last year which was decided via penalty kicks but today Yash Raniga who came in from Auckland, New Zealand netted the winner in the second half.

Lautoka has made six cup finals in the last 10 years and winning on three occasions.

Coach Ritesh Chauhan says the side has been playing together for a number of years.

He adds today’s final was quite competitive and thanked Lami for being a tough opponent.