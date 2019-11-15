Lautoka defenders need to step up says coach

The Lautoka defenders will have to improve their performance tomorrow against Lae City FC in their OFC Champions League group B match.

Lautoka coach Anand Sami says the defenders are falling behind the ball and they’re not trying to press the player with the ball and they’re giving opposition plenty of time to play the long ball or hit it in the scoring areas.

Sami adds they have to polish up on pressing very quickly and Lautoka players need to press up very quickly to the ball carrier.

Lautoka drew one-all with Malampa Revivors FC in their first match over the weekend in Vanuatu.

They will take on Lae City at 12pm tomorrow at Luganville Soccer City Stadium in Vanuatu.



Meanwhile, Lautoka is still leading the Vodafone Premier League points standings after only playing two games.

Only two VPL games will be played this weekend with Labasa taking on Rewa at Subrail Park on Saturday at 1:30pm while Nadi host Nasinu at 3pm on Sunday at Prince Charles Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Nadi-Nasinu match on Radio Fiji Two.