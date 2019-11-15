Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Lautoka defeats Tavua to claim 5th spot in Futsal IDC

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
August 23, 2020 12:39 pm
Taniela Waqa on attack for Lautoka against Tavua [Source: Fiji Football]

Hyperchem Lautoka claimed fifth spot in the Vodafone Futsal IDC after defeating House Vale Builders Tavua 4-0  in the 5th/6th playoff at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Lautoka led two-nil at the breather after a double by Malakai Rakula.

The Blues increased teir lead in the second half after a goal each by Vuniuci Tikomaimereke and Samuela Drudru.

Article continues after advertisement

The first semifinal has just kicked-off between Jet Bar Grill Suva and Reliance Pharmacy Nadi.

Extra Supermarket Rewa will play Pasifika Tents, Taxi n Tours Lami in the second semifinal at 1:45pm.

Earlier today, Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Dreketi 4-3 to claim 7th spot.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.