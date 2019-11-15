Lautoka defeats Tavua to claim 5th spot in Futsal IDC

Hyperchem Lautoka claimed fifth spot in the Vodafone Futsal IDC after defeating House Vale Builders Tavua 4-0 in the 5th/6th playoff at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Lautoka led two-nil at the breather after a double by Malakai Rakula.

The Blues increased teir lead in the second half after a goal each by Vuniuci Tikomaimereke and Samuela Drudru.

Article continues after advertisement

The first semifinal has just kicked-off between Jet Bar Grill Suva and Reliance Pharmacy Nadi.

Extra Supermarket Rewa will play Pasifika Tents, Taxi n Tours Lami in the second semifinal at 1:45pm.

Earlier today, Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Dreketi 4-3 to claim 7th spot.