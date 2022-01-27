Lautoka creates upset at Futsal IDC

Lautoka has created an upset today in the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship after beating favourites, Ba 3-nil at the Vodafone Arena.

It was an unpredictable game in the first half, with both teams coming in strong in attack while displaying some outstanding defense.

Both teams were locked nil-all at the break, but it was clear that the Blues were hungry for a win in the second-half of the match.

Simione Nabenu and Malakai Rakula worked tirelessly to counter the Blues attack, but the combination from Solomon Islanders Wilson Doedoke and Junior Wanetatha, could not hold back Lautoka.

Blues captain Zibraaz Sahib commended the two for their efforts during the match.

“As we know the Solomon Islanders this is their national game, 5-aside. We know the Kurukuru boys they are too fast with the ball. We are honoured to play with them and yes Wilson and Junior they did well and thanks to then we got three goals today.”

Lautoka managed to score their first goal later in the second-half with a pass from Wanetatha, to Doedoke who put them first on the board.

Veteran Taniela Waqa showed some world-class football and bagged a goal for himself to further their lead.

Sahib slotted the winning goal with the assist from Wanetatha, to put Lautoka’s semifinal hopes back on track after losing to Nadi yesterday.