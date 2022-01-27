Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|
Full Coverage

Football

Lautoka creates upset at Futsal IDC

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 28, 2022 9:02 pm
Ba player Simone Nabenu on attack against Lautoka reps Zibraaz Sahib and Taniela Waqa.

Lautoka has created an upset today in the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship after beating favourites, Ba 3-nil at the Vodafone Arena.

It was an unpredictable game in the first half, with both teams coming in strong in attack while displaying some outstanding defense.

Both teams were locked nil-all at the break, but it was clear that the Blues were hungry for a win in the second-half of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Simione Nabenu and Malakai Rakula worked tirelessly to counter the Blues attack, but the combination from Solomon Islanders Wilson Doedoke and Junior Wanetatha, could not hold back Lautoka.

Blues captain Zibraaz  Sahib commended the two for their efforts during the match.

“As we know the Solomon Islanders this is their national game, 5-aside. We know the Kurukuru boys they are too fast with the ball. We are honoured to play with them and yes Wilson and Junior they did well and thanks to then we got three goals today.” 

Lautoka managed to score their first goal later in the second-half with a pass from Wanetatha, to Doedoke who put them first on the board.

Veteran Taniela Waqa showed some world-class football and bagged a goal for himself to further their lead.

Sahib slotted the winning goal with the assist from Wanetatha, to put Lautoka’s semifinal hopes back on track after losing to Nadi yesterday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.