Lautoka could have won says coach

Lautoka football coach Anand Swamy says they could have grabbed the three points on offer yesterday against a 10 men Malampa Revivors.

Swamy made the comments after his side drew 1 all with Malampa in the OFC Champions League match in Vanuatu yesterday.

Revivors forward Andre Batick was shown a red card in the 35th minute for a dangerous tackle.

Swamy adds Lautoka goalkeeper Liam Anderson played very well and saved a couple of goals.

Anderson was busy throughout the game but Swamy says he is happy with the point but playing against 10 players, they should have won the game.

Meanwhile, in local football today, Navua will play Suva at the Uprising Resort Centre in the Vodafone Premier League.

Rewa takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Nasinu to host Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

All matches will be played at 3pm today.

You can catch the live commentary of the Navua and Suva match on Radio Fiji Two.