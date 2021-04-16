Lautoka continues winning run

Lautoka football continued its winning streak in the Digicel Premier League.

The Blues defeated Nadroga 1-0 in round six of the league at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It was a goal-less first half for both the sides as it was anybody’s game.

Lautoka had a lot of opportunities at the box but the Nadroga defenders gave enough pressure to keep the ball away.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 6 4 1 1 6 4 +2 13 REWA 6 3 2 1 8 3 +5 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 NADI 6 2 3 1 8 7 +1 9 BA 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 SUVA 6 2 1 3 3 4 -1 7 NAVUA 6 1 2 3 4 6 -2 5 NADROGA 6 0 2 4 3 9 -6 2

It was like a repetition of the first heading into the second half as the ball travelled back and forth.

Lautoka tried to keep possession of the ball until the 29th minute of play where, Sairusi Nalaubu slammed the ball into the goal mouth after it was set up by Edward Justin .

Nadroga’s goal keeper Sikeli Seva had no chance in blocking the ball and the hosts took the 1-0 lead.

The lone goal was enough for the host to add to their winning tally.