Football

Lautoka confident through limited recovery time

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 27, 2022 12:28 pm

Lautoka is confident of another good outing tonight in the Digicel Premier League despite having little time to rest and recover.

The side is four games behind in the league and have remained unbeaten so far.

Lautoka plays two games this week with the first tonight at 7.30 against Ba at Churchill Park.

Coach Ajinesh Prasad says it’s always great to play Ba.

“We are mentally and physically prepared for this game as we all know it will be a hard game against Ba as always. We got little time but we are prepared to tackle Ba tonight”

Their second match is against Rewa on Sunday at the same venue at 3pm

On Saturday, Labasa faces Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

