Football

Lautoka confident of a good outting

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 7, 2021 5:07 am

Lautoka Coach Imdad Ali believes inorder to maintain its lead in the Digicel Premier League standing, it will require grit and commitment.

After the Blues impressive first outing since the lockdown last weekend, the team’s morale has been boosted.

Now they’re hoping to continue this momentum today when they take on a mighty Rewa side.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says they will work tactically to ensure they do not drop the ball.

“It depends upon the tactics that we use. I try to play possession football. We look at the other team and then we set tactics. I really trust my boys, they have been doing well especially during training, and they have been really doing well during training.”

Two Games will be played at ANZ Stadium, Suva will host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Ba will be playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA751185+316
REWA8332106+412
NADI8251109+111
LABASA624020+210
BA731387+110
SUVA831458-310
NADROGA8134611-56
NAVUA8125610-45

