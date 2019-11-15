Lautoka confident for Rewa clash

The win over Navua on Saturday was a confidence booster for Lautoka ahead of the last round of the Vodafone Premier League.

The Blues will face Rewa in the last round of the league, and Coach Anginesh Prasad says the win has set a good platform for the match.

Prasad says they will introduce some new players to take on the Delta Tigers.

Article continues after advertisement

“There were some young players that went in, and they lifted the game. That’s our main aim, to introduce new players in every game so, we are there. ”

Lautoka is currently in sixth place on the ladder with 16 points.

Other matches will see Navua hosting Nasinu on Saturday at 7 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre, Suva takes on Nadi while Ba meets Labasa.