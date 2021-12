Lautoka coach remains confident

The Lautoka football side wants nothing less than a win over Nadroga in this Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Blues will need at least a win and draw to clinch the premier league title from Suva.

Lautoka leads the standings with 23 points with three matches left to play.

Lautoka coach, Imdad Ali

Lautoka coach, Imdad Ali says they had a lot of missed chances and will need to rectify this before the Nadroga clash.

“When we miss opportunities, then it counts as well. To me, I think we played really well. We still have three more games to go. We will go back to the drawing board with a few areas that we want to iron out.”

Nadroga hosts Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm on Sunday.

In other matches on Sunday, Nadi faces Navua at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm, Rewa will face Ba at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium before Suva hosts Labasa also at 3pm at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Rewa/Ba and Suva/Labasa matches on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, Labasa is set to face Lautoka tomorrow at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and the commentary will also air on Mirchi FM.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 11 7 2 2 16 9 +7 23 SUVA 12 6 2 4 16 10 +6 20 REWA 12 5 4 3 16 10 +6 19 BA 11 5 3 3 16 9 +7 18 LABASA 10 3 6 1 5 3 +2 15 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 20 -8 14 NADROGA 12 1 6 5 9 17 -8 9 NAVUA 12 1 2 9 7 19 -12 5