Lautoka Coach Ravinesh Kumar steps down

Ravinesh Kumar has stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Lautoka Football side.

Kumar who took up the post in July, says he has stepped down due to professional reasons.

He says he has informed the Lautoka Football Association about his decision.

“I’m not joining any other association but yes this is part and partial of football. I will say that this is a professional reason and I will not continue on with Lautoka.”

Lautoka will be without their coach in Saturday’s against Labasa at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

Also on Saturday Ba will host Nadi at Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

On Sunday Suva faces Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva and Navua hosts Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua.

Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.