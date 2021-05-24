Home

Lautoka coach questions red card decision

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 28, 2022 5:48 am
Lautoka football coach Anginesh Prasad commends players despite after a controversial red card.

Lautoka football coach Anginesh Prasad says despite his side playing with 10 men after a controversial red card, they played their hearts out.

The Blues lost 2-1 to Ba last night during round 10 of the Digicel Premier League at Churchill Park.

Prasad says the score does not reflect how the team performed because they played until the last whistle.

However he has questioned the red card which was given to defender Antonio Tuivuna in the early stages of the first half.

Prasad claims the referee was advised incorrectly by the 4th official.

“Saddening and when you prepare a team with this caliber and when the officiating officials they make a blunder like this its disastrous for the soccer in Fiji you know for me if the referee was there, the linesman who was supposed to pick the foul he didn’t, it was picked from the 4th over here after listening to the comments.”

He has called on the Fiji FA to ensure this doesn’t happen to any district in the future.

Tuivuna is said to have brought down a Ba player which saw him cop the red card.

Ba coach Imdad Ali says the decision made was from the officials who were controlling the match.

“I would not want to comment on anything on that because it’s the referee’s decision we don’t decide. People can argue but we are not the ones who decide.”

Ali says it’s a win for them and also 3 points.

Lautoka will face Rewa on Sunday at the same venue at 3pm

On Saturday, Labasa faces Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

