Lautoka coach Kumar questions player’s commitments

A frustrated Lautoka football coach Ravinesh Kumar has questioned the commitment of his players.

This is after Lautoka drew with Nasinu 1-all in their Vodafone Premier League round eight clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

The Blues were trailing 1-0 with two minutes left to play when they were awarded a penalty which Zibraaz Sahib converted.

Kumar who is the most qualified Fijian football coach says he can’t understand what’s happening.

Kumar adds he has done everything right but he is not sure what’s going on.

Nasinu scored a classy goal in the 25th minute after a little run through down the left flank by Nasoni Mereke before sending the ball in which landed on Marlon Tahioa’s chest, the Solomon Islander then powered the ball home from a powerful strike.

The Giant killers looked to be the better of the two sides and had many scoring opportunities in the first spell.

Nasinu was leading 1-0 at halftime.

Nasinu Head Coach Tagi Vonolagi was impressed with his team but it’s quite unfortunate their finishing let them down again.

Lautoka will play Nadi next weekend while Nasinu meets Rewa.

Meanwhile, in the senior division match, Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Northland Tailevu 2-0.