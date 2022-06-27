Lautoka coach content

Lautoka football coach Anginesh Prasad is content with the 1-all draw against Suva in the Digicel Premier League yesterday.

The Blues were down by 1-0 but fought until they got the equalizer.

Prasad says this tells a lot about the character of the team.

“We knew it was going to be a hard game but we kept playing. Although we went down in the Champions League, our boys never gave up. We knew the result we wanted against Rewa didn’t happen but that did not put us down against the game with Suva”

Lautoka is the current national league holder and the aim is to defend its title.

In other matches yesterday, Nadi defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 1-0 and Ba held Glamada Rewa to a 1-all draw.