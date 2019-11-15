Lautoka coach ask fans to be patient

Lautoka football head coach Ravinesh Kumar is urging their fans to have patience with the team.

The Blues have not been performing up to expectations so far in the Vodafone Premier League and Kumar says several factors are contributing to this.

He says the departure of key players including Vanuatu import Alex Saniel is one drawback for the side.

Article continues after advertisement

“Lautoka doesn’t have a genuine striker, we have to convert a midfielder now to a striker. Because after the O-League the players have left and the positions were not filled from a better performing goalkeeper and a goal-scoring striker.”

The former Fiji FA Technical Director says, the Blues are slowly building the depth in the team with the inclusion of Under-19 players in the squad.

He adds it may take some time to develop these players and is urging their fans to continue supporting them and trust the process.

Lautoka meets Suva at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday at 2pm.

Other matches on Sunday will see Labasa hosting Nasinu at 1.30pm at Subrail Park and Rewa battles Nadi at 3.30pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The Rewa and Nadi match will air live on FBC Sports and commentary on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, round 10 kicks off tomorrow with Navua facing Ba at 4pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.