Lautoka cements semi-final spot

Bakers Fresh Lautoka football team is the second team through to the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-finals.

Lautoka defeated Glamad Investments Rewa 1-0 in the last match of the day at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The side tops Group A with nine points and joins Ram’s Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva in the semis.

For 80 minutes both teams were locked at nil-all with so many chances missed.

The slippery ground conditions weren’t much help to the teams as well.

Substitute Aporosa Yada broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute with a powerful shot.

Rewa is out of the tournament while Lautoka meets Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 4pm tomorrow.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 3 3 0 0 5 2 +3 9 LABASA 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 NADI 3 1 1 1 7 6 +1 4 REWA 4 0 2 2 4 6 -2 2 NAVUA 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1 POOL B SUVA 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 NADROGA 3 1 2 0 4 2 +2 5 BA 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 NASINU 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0