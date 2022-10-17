Lautoka bounces back with two goals in two minutes

The Lautoka football team bounced back from their 3-nil loss to Ba yesterday and surprised Labasa 4-2 in the last match of day two in the Courts IDC at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The Blues struck straight after five minutes when Epeli Leiroti’s bullet shot from outside the penalty box zoomed right into the back of the net surprising goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau.

The Babasiga Lions replied after Edwin Sahayam’s direct free kick, beating Lautoka goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara for a one-all scoreline.

The Kamal Swamy-coached side increased the tempo of the game and applied tremendous pressure.

This led to Sakaraia Naisua’s two goals in two minutes increasing their lead to 3-1.

Labasa pulled one back from Christopher Wasasala’s goal from the penalty spot taking the scores to 3-2.

As the Babasiga Lions were all out looking for an equalizer, Sitiveni Cavuilagi headed home the final goal of the match giving Lautoka the stunning 4-2 win.