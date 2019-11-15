Lautoka blows two-nil lead against Henderson Eels

Lautoka has failed to win any game at the OFC Champions League.

This is after the side blew a two-nil lead before going down 3-2 to Henderson Eels from the Solomon Islands today in their final group B match in Vanuatu.

Lautoka started well and scored in the 30th minute through Shazil Ali before New Zealand player Jack Cautner netted their second via a penalty in the 51st minute.

But it was all the Eels in the last 20 minutes of the match with Kennedt Watemae scoring their first in the 71s minute.

Raphael Lea’i struck in the 87th minute for his side’s second before Joses Nawo scored the winner in the last minute of added time.

Lautoka drew 1 all with Malampa Revivors in their first match before being humiliated 7-0 earlier this week by Lae City FC.

Meanwhile, in round three of the VPL this weekend, Rewa will play Labasa at Subrail Park tomorrow at 1:30pm while Nadi host Nasinu at Prince Charles Park at 3pm on Sunday.

You can catch the live commentary of the Nadi-Nasinu match on Radio Fiji Two.