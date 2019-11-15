Lautoka opens up Group B in Fiji FACT

All teams in pool B of the Vodafone Fiji FACT still have a chance to go through to the semifinals.

This is after Lautoka Bluez Fan club (Australia) Lautoka defeated Active Construction Navua 3-2 at Subrail Park in Labasa this afternoon.

Both teams lost their first pool matches to Nadi and Suva respectively last weekend.

Dave Radrigai opened the account for Lautoka in the 11th minute following some brilliant touches before Sekove Finau added their second 30 minutes later.

Navua never looked like a side down by two goals with veteran Apisai Smith, young Thomas Dunn, Brian Charitar and Jesoni Takala applying the pressure up front.

The side was rewarded with their never say die attitude when an unmarked Takala headed the ball home to the top left corner of the goal mouth for a 2-1 lead to Lautoka at halftime.

Substitute Avneel Singh netted Lautoka’s third goal in the 75th minute which puts the side in a better position heading into their final pool match tomorrow against Suva.

Navua applied continuous pressure in later stages of the match and Suliano Doli managed to pull one back for a 3-2 scoreline.

Lautoka, Suva and Nadi now all have three points in pool B, however, if Navua beats Nadi tomorrow then it will come down to goal difference.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A REWA 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3 BA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0 POOL B SUVA 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 NADI 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 NAVUA 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0

In another group B match today, Nadi play Suva at 4pm.

