Lautoka beats Nadi in friendly match

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 20, 2021 7:30 am

The Viti Water Flow Lautoka side beat Nadi 2-nil during their friendly last night at Churchill Park.

One of the goals scored was from former Suva striker Sairusi Nalaubu.

Coach Tagi Vonolagi says he was happy with the team’s performance however there’s still a few areas that needed to be polished.

Article continues after advertisement

Vonolagi says he is still trying to get a good paring with Nalaubu upfront.

Nadi coach Shalen Lal says fitness was a major issue for them which was evident during the first half.

Lal says this is also their first match of the season compare to Lautoka who has played a few friendly games.

 

