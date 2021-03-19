Lautoka beats Ba at home

Two goals in the second half were enough for Lautoka to see out Ba 2-1 at home during their Digicel Premier League match today.

With a goalless first half, fans from both sides were getting frustrated with the many missed opportunities.

However, in the 63rd minute, Dave Radrigai opened the account for the home side, following a nice header from Sairusi Nalaubu which started from a long pass.

While the Men in Black were still shell-shocked from the goal, the Blues capitalized on the momentum getting their second goal to Nalaubu in the 69th minute.

Lautoka controlled majority of the second half however Ba managed to pull one back through Darold Kakasi.