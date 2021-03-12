Lautoka banking on player’s fitness

Lautoka’s fitness is one thing head coach Tagi Vonolagi will be banking as they prepare to take on Ba in round three of the Digicel Premier League.

After the Blues 1-all draw against Rewa last week, the main concern for the former national goalkeeper is finishing.

Tagi is aware Ba will be coming in a much confident side after thrashing Nadi 4-1 last Sunday.

Tagi says they can’t afford to make any mistake, if they wish to come out victorious.

“Fitness level is there, it is just the finishing that we are lacking which is cost us the game.”

Meanwhile, Labasa and Rewa will kick-off round 3 of the DPL on Saturday at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

Three games will be played on Sunday, Suva plays Navua at the ANZ Stadium, Nadroga hosts their third consecutive match against Ba and Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

All the Sunday games will kick off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.