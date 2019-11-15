Blues, Ba and Nadi win in VPL

Lautoka has taken an early lead on the Vodafone Premier League football points table after a 6-0 drubbing of Nasinu this afternoon.

Vanuatu import Alex Saniel and Fiji rep Dave Radrigai got a double each, while Samuela Gavo and Mohammed Shazil also scored.

Nasinu with former Rewa goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva were no match for the home side and will have to work hard this season.

In other matches, Ba earned a gritty 1-0 win over Rewa with veteran Malakai Tiwa getting the winner.

Navua returning to the top flight after some years had to endure a 2-1 loss to Nadi.

Rusiate Materereqa scored a double for Nadi while last year’s senior division golden boot winner, Taniela Rakariva, got the goal for Navua.

Lautoka leads the log with Suva and Nadi in second place, followed by Ba.

Games will continue this coming week.