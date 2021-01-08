Lautoka applies for Nalaubu’s release

It looks like Fiji’s top striker Sairusi Nalaubu will return to Lautoka this season.

The Lautoka Football Association is interested in the Suva scoring machine and they are confident the 24-year-old will wear the Blue jersey this year.

Lautoka FA Vice-President Abdul Kadar confirms they are interested in Nalaubu.

Article continues after advertisement

“Sairusi Nalaubu was with Lautoka football before so he himself had shown interest in Lautoka football so we have already applied for his release so let’s see what it comes to”.

However, Suva FA President Ritesh Pratap says Nalaubu is ineligible for transfer as per his contract.

“Sairusi was supposed to go to Lautoka but at the moment he has a contract with us he’s contract term expires in 2022 so as per the rules from Fiji Football he cannot apply for his release, Lautoka did send an email regarding us to give consent for them to make a deal with Sairusi but we have declined their interest”.

But Kadar adds Nalaubu’s contract is invalid and that’s why they are after him.

Kadar says if it doesn’t turn out in their favor then Lautoka will go for dispute where Fiji FA will make a decision.