Lautoka and Nadi end in a draw

The Lautoka Football side came from a 2-nil deficit against Nadi to finish the game levelled 2-all during their Digicel Premier League match at Prince Charles Park.

Nadi had the perfect start in the second half, after Solomon import William Komasi opened the scoring to cap off a dream debut.

A few minutes later, the hosts who were in control of the match got the opportunity to increase their lead after Rahul Krishna was brought down in the penalty area.

Solomon national Jaygrey Sipakana made no mistakes as the Green Machine took a 2-nil lead.

But Lautoka did not give up, as they fought hard to get back into the match and avoid their 3 consecutive defeat.

It was also a physical encounter as both teams aimed to get the 3 points.

The Blues finally got on the scoring sheet after a corner.

This ignited the side as they pressed the Nadi defence looking for the equalizer.

A few minutes from full-time and a mistimed sliding tackle by Nadi defender Poasa Bainivalu on Sairusi Nalaubau inside the penalty box earned Lautoka the perfect opportunity to level the scores.

Midfielder Zibraaz Sahib made no mistakes from the spot and tied the game up.

Both teams then tried to find that crucial goal however time was not on their side.