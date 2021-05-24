Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Football

Lautoka and Nadi end in a draw

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 4, 2022 9:54 pm

The Lautoka Football side came from a 2-nil deficit against Nadi to finish the game levelled 2-all during their Digicel Premier League match at Prince Charles Park.

Nadi had the perfect start in the second half, after Solomon import William Komasi opened the scoring to cap off a dream debut.

A few minutes later, the hosts who were in control of the match got the opportunity to increase their lead after Rahul Krishna was brought down in the penalty area.

Article continues after advertisement

Solomon national Jaygrey Sipakana made no mistakes as the Green Machine took a 2-nil lead.

But Lautoka did not give up, as they fought hard to get back into the match and avoid their 3 consecutive defeat.

It was also a physical encounter as both teams aimed to get the 3 points.

The Blues finally got on the scoring sheet after a corner.

This ignited the side as they pressed the Nadi defence looking for the equalizer.

A few minutes from full-time and a mistimed sliding tackle by Nadi defender Poasa Bainivalu on Sairusi Nalaubau inside the penalty box earned Lautoka the perfect opportunity to level the scores.

Midfielder Zibraaz Sahib made no mistakes from the spot and tied the game up.

Both teams then tried to find that crucial goal however time was not on their side.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA97202110+1123
REWA9630155+1021
BA96032011+918
NADI94141514+113
LAUTOKA73131512+310
NADROGA8305715
-89
LABASA82241014-48
TAILEVU NAITASIRI9216812-47
NAVUA92161018-87
NASINU9216919-107

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.