Lautoka and Fiji FA mourns loss of Chandra

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Lautoka and Fiji Football family is mourning the passing of Krishna Chandra.

Chandra is a former Lautoka FA Vice-President and Team Director.

He was also the founder of Lautoka Sangam Masters.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says Chandra was a man who had football at heart and they are deeply saddened by his passing.

He adds Lautoka has lost one of its true sons as Chandra had spent most of his life serving Lautoka Football.

Meanwhile, Lautoka will play Suva at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park in the Digicel Premier League, however, before that match, Ba faces Rewa at 1pm on the same venue.

In other DPL games on Sunday, Navua meets Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm and Tailevu Naitasiri battles Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at the same time.

The lone match tomorrow sees Labasa hosting Nasinu at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.