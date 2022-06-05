Lautoka and All Stars in Veterans final

[Source: Fiji FA]

There will be a new champion crowned in the RC Manubhai/ Apco Coatings Fiji FA International Veterans Tournament this year.

Alvin Avinesh and his NZFFI Team Lautoka won the first semi-final match defeating Nasinu Masters 2-1.

In the second semi-final, AUFFI All Stars side qualified for the final after beating the Nasinu Legends 2-1 in the second semifinal.

All Stars netted two goals which were from Atnesh Prasad and Jason Lal.

The lone goal from Nasinu Legends was from Usaia Navia.

The Veterans final will be held at 2pm.

Afterwards, Labasa and Suva will meet in the Digicel Fiji FACT final at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of both final matches on Mirchi FM.