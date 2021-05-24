Lautoka aims to impress last match

Lautoka is planning to put up a good final show to round off its Digicel Premier League match against Labasa.

Despite winning the DPL title, Coach Imdad Ali says they will not let their guard down against the Babasiga Lions.

Ali says they want nothing less but a win.

“Yes, it’s going to be a strong Lautoka team because the fans back home and we will want to see a strong Lautoka team against Labasa.”

Lautoka will host Labasa on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park and in an earlier match, Suva will meet Ba at 1pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentary of the Ba/ Suva and Lautoka/ Labasa matches on Mirchi FM.

Other matches on Sunday, Rewa takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm and Nadroga faces Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka also at 3.

The lone on Friday, will see Ba facing Labasa at 7pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.