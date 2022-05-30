Lautoka aim for a semi-final win

[File Photo]

Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka hopes to check all the boxes in training this week before the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-finals.

The Blues will face reigning champions Rams Cleaning Services/All Freight Logistic Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday.

Lautoka coach Anginesh Prasad says defeating a champion team such as Suva is easier said than done, and the boys will dig deep and make as few mistakes as possible on game day.

“We will also look at their strengths and weakness and we will work our training from there.”

4R Electrical Labasa will play RC Manubhai Ba in the first semi-final at 2:30pm on Saturday while Suva will face Lautoka at 5pm.