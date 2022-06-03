Lautoka after first FACT title in two decades

Lautoka Football Team. [File Photo]

The Lautoka football side is out to end its 22-year Digicel Fiji FACT drought this weekend.

The only thing standing in their way is defending champions Ram’s Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva who they will meet in the semi-final tomorrow.

Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka lifted the trophy in 2000 after beating Nadroga 2-0 in the final.

Head coach, Anginesh Prasad says this week has been all about recovery and putting together a game plan to counter Suva.

Prasad they’ll need to dig deep against unbeaten Suva.

“We will be out to end the 20-year-old drought and we are excited about taking on Suva. Knowing Suva is the best team currently in the country and we have prepare well for Suva. We will be giving all out best to beat Suva and qualify for the final on Sunday.”

In the first semi-final tomorrow, 4R Electrical Labasa will face RC Manubhai Ba at 2.30pm while Suva takes on Lautoka at 5pm.

Both matches will be played at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with the final on Sunday.