Late start to Nasinu prep

Nasinu football had a slow start in preparation as the Digicel Premier League returns after a month.

Due to ground unavailability, the team has had to postpone training for a few days.

Coach Nathan Shivam says the side was able to get together earlier this week for a training session and their goal is to catch up on lost time.

He says a lot of interest has been shown by the players as they are ready to get back onto the field.

“I’ve already spoken to the players and these are all young players and definitely they have got the fitness there but putting up a team would be a challenge and I’ve had two sessions this week, so a session today is most important as we will be in a better position to put up a team.”

Nasinu faces Labasa tomorrow at 6pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua.

Matches on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri facing Nadi at 3pm.

Two games will be held at Churchill Park starting with Ba and Rewa at 1pm and Lautoka battles Suva at 3pm.

Nadroga hosts Navua next Thursday at 7pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.