Football

Late Madigan penalty edges Sau’s Edinburgh

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 6, 2021 10:00 am
Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn crossed early on to set the tone for a thrilling encounter. [Source: BBC Sports]

Eroni Sau’s Edinburgh lost in the last minute as Ulster claimed a thrilling first win in the Pro 14 Rainbow Cup.

The “Sledgehammer” and Cameron Hutchison scored in the last few minutes giving them hopes to win as scores were leveled.

However, Ulster’s fly-half Ian Madigan delivered a dramatic winning penalty to secure a 34-31 win.

Article continues after advertisement

Edinburgh made a flying start as Van der Merwe crossed at the corner.

Ulster responded quickly as James Hume powered over out wide to reduce the arrears, with Madigan converting.

The visitors capitalized on their numerical advantage allowing Stuart McCloskey to race clear to score.

Rob Lyttle squeezed in at the corner to extend Ulster’s lead.

Hutchison and Eroni Sau then added tries to level the scores, but Kinghorn’s kick for the latter drifted wide and Madigan delivered a dramatic winning penalty from near the right touchline.

