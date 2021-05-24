Home

Football

Late Karan goal stuns Nadroga

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 24, 2022 5:05 pm

Ravinesh Karan gave Suva a hard-fought three points to stay on top of the Digicel Premier League points table.

After a long scoreless run in the match by both teams, Karan netted the crucial goal in the last minute of play to give the Whites a 2-1 win at Lawaqa Park.

The fast pace game had the vocal Nadroga crowd at the edge of their seats as the two teams played with much desperation for victory.

The goalkeepers of both teams were in commendable form, making crucial saves in the high tempo match.

Nadroga had numerous opportunities in the first half with Ato Yankson and Jibola Afonja making multiple attempts at goal.

Joel Chand and Ravinesh Reddy also had good chances but Suva goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva stepped in to catch the ball.

Suva from a number of corner kicks were shadowed by the Nadroga defenders who cleared the ball away from their goalmouth.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA97202110+1123
REWA8530135+818
BA85031810+815
NADI84041212012
LAUTOKA4301126+69
NADROGA8305715
-89
TAILEVU NAITASIRI8215710-37
NAVUA92161018-87
NASINU9216918-97
LABASA7124813-55

With so many denied attempts, a goal was foreseen and it was in Suva’s favor with Sameula Drudru beating a number of defenders in the box and sent Nadroga goalkeeper Sakeo Taganeca in the opposite direction.

Just when Suva thought they had the ‘W’ in the bag, Yankson caught a few Suva defenders napping to tap in the equalizer, sending the crowd on their feet.

Their celebration was cut short when Ravinesh Karan netted the winner in the dying minutes.

