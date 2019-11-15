Home

Late Firmino winner sends Liverpool 16 points clear

BBC Sport
January 24, 2020 10:49 am

Liverpool’s march to the Premier League title continued as Roberto Firmino’s late winner at Wolverhampton Wanderers gave them the victory that extends their lead at the top to 16 points with a game in hand.

Liverpool defeated the Wolves 2-1 in the last hour.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson headed them in front from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner but Wolves drew level six minutes after the break when Raul Jimenez glanced in Adama Traore’s cross.

Liverpool, as ever, carried a huge threat and Firmino drilled home the winner with six minutes left.

The Reds, who have won their past 14 league games, are the third team to go 40 games unbeaten in the Premier League.

