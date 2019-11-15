Football
Late Firmino winner sends Liverpool 16 points clear
BBC Sport
January 24, 2020 10:49 am
Liverpool’s march to the Premier League title continued as Roberto Firmino’s late winner at Wolverhampton Wanderers gave them the victory that extends their lead at the top to 16 points with a game in hand.
Liverpool defeated the Wolves 2-1 in the last hour.
.@JHenderson and @VirgilvDijk both lauded the character the Reds displayed in our 2-1 win tonight 🙌
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2020
Reds captain Jordan Henderson headed them in front from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner but Wolves drew level six minutes after the break when Raul Jimenez glanced in Adama Traore’s cross.
GET IN!! 🔴🔴
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2020
Liverpool, as ever, carried a huge threat and Firmino drilled home the winner with six minutes left.
The Reds, who have won their past 14 league games, are the third team to go 40 games unbeaten in the Premier League.