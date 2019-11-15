Late fightback not enough as Ba go down to Samoan club

The Ba football team tried hard to fight back from four-nil down against Lupe o le Soaga but it was too late as the Men in Black went down 3-4 in the OFC Champions League at the Stade Pater Te Hono Nui in Tahiti.

The Samoan football club, based in Tuanaimato in Apia went down six-nil to Tahiti football club, AS Venus in their first pool match while Ba lost to Auckland City with the same scoreline in their opening match.

It just took the Samoa National League champions eleven minutes to find the back of the net through Jamie Mason.

Article continues after advertisement

The Samoans went up two-nil from the spot-kick taken by Tom Mosquera in the 29th minute before Vaa Taualai made it three-nil nine minutes later.

The Samoa club was hungry for more before the breather as Ritchievoy Ueligitone scored to take the scores to four-nil at half time.

The Men in Black came back strongly after the breather and applied continuous pressure resulting in Malakai Tiwa pulling one back in the 72nd minute to make it 4-1.

Ba settled down after that goal and scored through Saula Waqa in the 74th minute before Samuela Drudru made it 3-4 two minutes later.

The westerners will now play AS Venus this Sunday at 6pm in their final pool match.

Meanwhile, this week’s Vodafone Premier League clash will feature a lone match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lautoka will take on Suva at 3pm on Sunday and you can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.