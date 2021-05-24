Home

Last round of DPL to determine relegation

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 13, 2021 5:30 pm

There will be a double-header at Churchill Park for the final round of the Digicel Premier League.

Digicel Premier League champions Lautoka will be facing Labasa at 3pm after Ba takes on former national league champions Suva at 1pm.

On Sunday, Rewa takes on Nadi at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Also at 3pm, Nadroga faces Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

This match will also determine which team stays and which team goes.

Navua will need to win by two clear goals while Nadroga just needs a draw.

You can catch the live commentary of the Ba/ Suva and Lautoka/ Labasa matches on Mirchi FM.

