Last minute goal gives Rewa first DPL win

Fans witnessed a hard-fought battle between Rewa and Navua this afternoon as both teams pushed for maximum points at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

Both teams were win-less coming into round four of the Digicel Premier League with sure signs of hunger to taste victory.

It was not until the last minute of play that the winner was determined with a late goal from Bruce Hughes giving Rewa a 2-1 win.

Rewa enjoyed a 1-nil lead after a goal to Setareki Hughes.

The skillful striker broke through from outside the penalty box, beating the Navua goalkeeper and placed the ball neatly in the net on the 23rd minute.

The hosts knew the factors at stake and pressed on to find the equalizer.

They were soon awarded a penalty after a Navua player was fouled inside the penalty box giving them a penalty.

Captain Vineet Chand made no mistake as he netted the goal neatly from the spot.

The second half was filled with tension as frustrations grew on both sides.

Both teams had numerous opportunities to score but the defenders on either stood tall denying any goals to be scored.

With desperation the Delta Tigers hung on, finding their rhythm seeing Bruce finding the back of the net.

