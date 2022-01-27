Lami to face Lautoka in semi-final

Lami has topped Pool A after coming out victorious in all its matches In the Digicel Futsal league.

The side defeated Rakiraki 5-1 in its final pool match.

Lami continued its momentum with a goal from Ravneel Pal giving them a single goal lead.

Ronish Singh showed individual brilliance with another goal into Lamis tally as they take a 2-0 at half-time leaving Rakiraki desperate for a goal.

Lami scored the first goal in the second half as it was awarded a penalty kick after a foul from Rakiraki Jasnit Vikash kicked straight into the middle of the net to extend Lamis lead 3-0.

Lamis Ronish Singh and Ravneel Pal played pass to score another goal for Lami giving them a 4-0 lead.

Just two minutes after the Chand brothers put up a stunning performance as a Navneet Chand received a pass from younger brother Nikil to score the fifth goal for Lami.

Rakiraki was awarded a penalty kick and the side took advantage of the opportunity to score a goal.

Mohammed Tanzil kicked to the corner of the net to change the points to 5-1.

Rakiraki could not get a chance to redeem themselves as Lami wins 5-1 to qualify to the semis.