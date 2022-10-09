Lami through to Senior final after injury time goal

The injury-time goal by Ashwin Singh sent Lami to the Courts IDC Senior Division final at Bidesi Park in Suva.

Singh’s crucial goal ensured Lami a spot in the final after they beat a determined Dreketi outfit 3-2 in the second semi-final.

The northerners started off well with a 9th-minute goal to Marika Waqavuni.

The Rohit Chand-captained side took a while to settle down and equalised through Inosi Sautakelo in the 20th minute.

Both teams were locked at 1-all at halftime.

Lami took the lead after Sautakelo got his double in the 68th minute but Dreketi’s Waqavuni equalised with his second goal just three minutes to full time.

Lami kept the pressure in the rainy condition as Singh got the winner.

Lami will now play Bua in the Senior Division final at 10am tomorrow at the HFC Stadium in Suva.