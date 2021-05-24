Lami out to go a step further

The runners-up of the Fiji Gujarati IDC football tournament, Lami is all set to go a step further this year.

Just falling short last year on penalty shoot-out to Lautoka, the side is confident to lift the silverware this year.

The team has been boosted by former Nadi district rep Sagar Patel and three others from Auckland, New Zealand who have already joined the team.

The team also has the services of former Suva district rep Jeegar Bhavsar and also the likes of Golden Boot winner last year, Yash Patel with skillful players like Bhavik Chauhan and Pradeep.

Lami football team captain Mikash Magan says the competition has leveled up from previous years and has been very competitive, hence the overseas players have come in to add the strength, experience, and exposure to the team which will blend in well with the local players.

Magan adds that their coach, former national and Nasinu rep, Ronald Ram has instilled not only soccer skills, but also social skills like discipline, patience, determination, and teamwork within the players.

He says Lami has always been known as “The Giant Killers” of Gujarati soccer.

“As the club captain, I wish to acknowledge the effort put in by the players, officials, and the coaching team in preparing the team for the upcoming tournament. On behalf of Lami Gujarati Sports Club, I would like to request all former members and supporters to come and show their support for the team over the Easter weekend. Hoping for good weather and FFA Academy ground will help us display good football and avoid injuries”.

Under the guidance of the former national midfielder, the team has prepared well and has been briefed on the expectations and is physically and mentally prepared for the games this weekend.