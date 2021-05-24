Lami Futsal maintains top spot

Lami Futsal maintained its top spot in the Digicel Futsal Southern Zone that resumed last night.

Following its comeback win, Lami still tops the standing with 20 points after 11 rounds of competition.

The Imtiaz Khan coached side had to struggle to defeat a spirited Navua outfit 4-3 at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

In other matches, Suva defeated Nasinu 3-nil and Rewa beat second-placed Tailevu Naitasiri 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League resumes after six months on Sunday.

At 3pm, Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium while Nadi takes on Rewa at Prince Charles Park.

Navua hosts Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Centre at 4.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.