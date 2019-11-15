Lami Futsal gears up for IDC

The Lami futsal side will be heading into the Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Championship as underdogs.

The side will be making their first appearance and they are excited about the competition.

Lami Futsal Manager Kavnil Lal says with the mixture of home grown and district reps in the team, they will be out to deliver the best for the district.

Article continues after advertisement

“The very paramount motive of the team will be to win the IDC but of course we are expecting a good outing because it is our first time and from here is just a stepping stone for us and we’ll continue building from here.”

Meanwhile, a number of Suva, Nasinu and Rewa district reps are expected to feature for Lami including Emori Ragata, Manasa Levaci, Kalisito Veikoka, Nasoni Mereke, Jasnit Vikash and Francis Catarogo.

Lami will face Dreketi in their first pool match on Friday at 2pm at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.