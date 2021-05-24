Home

Football

Lami Futsal current leaders of Central Zone

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 12:11 pm
The Lami futsal team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Lami Futsal currently leads the Digicel Futsal League Central Zone points table with 15 points.

The side continued its winning run in the Digicel Futsal League Southern Zone beating Northland Tailevu 6-5 in round six of the competition last night at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala.

Nippy Nikil Chand scored twice while Rynal Chand, Ravneel Pal, Vinal Kumar and Aman Naidu scored a goal each for Lami.

Article continues after advertisement

Rohil Narayan netted four goals for the Northland Tailevu side.


[Source: Fiji Football]

Rewa Futsal is second with 12 points after hammering Navua 8-1.

Iosefo Verevou scored a hat trick while Ivan Kumar netted twice.

Tevita Warainivalu, Varun Swarup and Alma Naituku notched one each for the Delta Tigers.

Shahil Lal netted the lone goal for Navua.

Last year’s champions Suva settled for the third place also with 12 points after wrapping up a 4-2 win over Tailevu Naitasiri.

Azaria Soromon scored a hat-trick and Bruce Hughes scored a goal for the Whites while Merrel Nand scored both goals for the Tailevu Naitasiri side.

In round seven of the competition next week, Tailevu Naitasiri will play Rewa, Suva will face Northland Tailevu while Navua will battle Nasinu .

Two Digicel Premier League matches will be played at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Nadi meets Navua at 2pm while Nadroga battles Suva at 4pm.

Before that Suva women will face Nadroga at 12pm.

You can watch these three matches live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Two other DPL matches will be held at Churchill Park on Sunday starting at 1pm with Ba and Nasinu while Lautoka takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA8620199+1020
REWA8530135+818
BA74031410+412
NADI7304912-39
NADROGA7304613
-79
TAILEVU NAITASIRI721468-27
NAVUA82151015-57
NASINU8215914-57
LAUTOKA3201105+56
LABASA7124813-55

